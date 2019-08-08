As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Value Declined, Element Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Entercom Communications (ETM) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 21,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 63,992 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 2.47M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 314,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.495. About 2.37 million shares traded or 93.24% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.74 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 42,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 24,768 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 413,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 99,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc stated it has 711,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc owns 682,330 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,532 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 10,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 341,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 453,803 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Liability owns 132 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com invested in 13,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Bailard reported 25,000 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 599,726 shares to 78,269 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 29,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,214 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).