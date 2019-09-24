As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.94 Million; Bristol (BMY) Stake Maintained by Private Asset Management Inc

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 55,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 146,480 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 201,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 676,347 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 129,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86M, up from 122,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 3.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rech has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,875 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 138 shares. Amg Funds Lc has 22,298 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Ims Mngmt holds 21,829 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 2.19 million are held by Westfield Cap Mgmt Co Lp. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,636 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 2.93M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsr invested in 0.71% or 48,334 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,661 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 406,237 shares. Pettee Invsts invested in 55,861 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp, Japan-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares to 81,680 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,295 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 15,090 shares to 62,377 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 209,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

More news for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “NRG Accelerates Emissions-Reduction Goals to Align With 1.5ËšC Trajectory – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 24, 2019 is yet another important article.