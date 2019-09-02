As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Holder Permian Investment Partners LP Decreased Stake by $12.77 Million; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stock Price Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.01M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 59.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 2,932 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 7,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 393,255 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $483.15 million for 16.91 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad’s Prospects Despite Q1 Miss – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Precision Railroading – Is It Real Or Hype? – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should The Rail Industry Look Beyond Operating Ratio? – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,531 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.