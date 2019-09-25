As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Holder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $12.96 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.01 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.01 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.00 million, down from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 1.59 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,086 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 1.16 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $115.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.11M for 5.30 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,975 shares to 33,711 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,185 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.