As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed by $14.24 Million Its Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1082.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 649,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 709,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 2.06M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 133,410 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $50.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,462 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G has 1.03 million shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 412,341 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,675 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2.56M shares. 37 are owned by Oakworth Capital Inc. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Llc has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Magnetar Financial Ltd Co owns 8,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 19,800 shares. Md Sass Invsts Serv reported 673,071 shares or 4.56% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc reported 709,635 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 89,702 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.09% or 204,496 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

