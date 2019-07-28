As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Brahman Capital Decreased Its Stake by $75.04 Million; Viasat Com (VSAT) Position Has Increased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.71. About 267,594 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.07 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. 2,000 shares were sold by LAY B ALLEN, worth $143,000. Another trade for 84,401 shares valued at $6.14M was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 23,227 shares to 36,262 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,343 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Cap owns 54,176 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 3,196 were reported by Piedmont Invest. 13,948 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 3,500 shares. Fpr Ltd holds 10.81% or 5.71M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,408 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 549,755 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% or 8,194 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 92,539 shares or 6.48% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Quantitative Invest Ltd reported 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 6,540 shares. Fil Limited holds 49 shares. Summit Limited Com holds 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 171,646 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 130,845 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,953 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pggm Invests holds 36,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Franklin Res reported 6,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 411,166 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,971 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 797,464 shares.