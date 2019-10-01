As Nrg Energy (NRG) Shares Declined, Pioneer Investment Management Increased by $2.17 Million Its Position; Alexandria Capital Raised Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $435,960; Market Value Declined

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 15,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, up from 97,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 7.32 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 61,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 191,784 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, up from 129,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 1.82 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc reported 47,350 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd owns 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 28,000 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). M&T Fincl Bank has 10,372 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 1.18M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 169 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com accumulated 0.03% or 39,673 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru owns 128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Tower Rech (Trc) has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 34,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pinebridge LP reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 35,561 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech invested in 2.05 million shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ) by 953,993 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $275.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 43,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,884 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 32,532 shares to 70,914 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,558 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).