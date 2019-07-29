As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Lowered by $4.83 Million Its Position; Zafgen (ZFGN) Position Held by Mangrove Partners

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 115,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 673,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.59 million, down from 788,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 386,634 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.0427 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9393. About 268,387 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares to 91,816 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 43,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.37 million for 10.96 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 3.67M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of The West holds 0.42% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 84,340 shares. Verition Fund Management stated it has 23,947 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 4.18M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Century Companies Inc invested in 0.06% or 1.43M shares. Regions Fin owns 98 shares. Gabelli Funds reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 3,688 shares. Natixis reported 24,342 shares. Synovus Fin Corp accumulated 306 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The owns 242,011 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 12,034 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 8,387 shares. Paloma Prtn Com owns 64,429 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

