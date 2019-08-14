As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined, Permian Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed by $12.77 Million Its Position; Gateway Investment Advisers Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) Lowered by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 16,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 28,996 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 45,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 38,621 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 81,201 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 34,550 shares to 344,792 shares, valued at $36.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 841,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).