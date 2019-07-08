As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Price Declined, Zimmer Partners LP Trimmed by $2.10 Million Its Holding; Federal Realty Investment (FRT) Stake Upped by Hartford Investment Management Co

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 955,916 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment (FRT) by 165.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 20,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 12,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 82,807 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,018 shares to 18,523 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,813 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Realty Investment Trust 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Grow Your Income Even When Your Stocks Don’t Increase The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “JBG Smith retains CoUrbanize to crowdsource development support – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Realty Is A Dividend King That Helps Me Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Tru holds 1.06% or 8,660 shares in its portfolio. Amer Inv Serv Inc has 1,580 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated invested in 0% or 32 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Legal & General Gru Plc holds 0.06% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 740,587 shares. Amica Mutual has invested 0.24% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 32 are held by Parkside Bankshares Tru. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has 0.29% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 1,800 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 75,000 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 14,242 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 128,313 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 122,866 shares. Addison Capital Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 9,095 shares. Blackrock reported 19.83M shares stake. Eagle Asset stated it has 129,408 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc accumulated 781,486 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 61 shares. 53,957 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 3,688 shares. Brahman Cap, a New York-based fund reported 6.38M shares. Qs Ltd stated it has 215,110 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Ser has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 45,309 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 93,921 shares. Victory Management owns 4,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.04 million for 6.69 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 790,576 shares to 797,200 shares, valued at $28.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 286,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $732,069 activity.