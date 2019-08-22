As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Price Declined, Rampart Investment Management Company Cut by $968,940 Its Holding; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose While Gam Holding Ag Cut Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 23,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 88,478 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 111,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 2.10 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 6,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 22,580 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 29,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $147.09. About 244,368 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20,963 shares to 23,716 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gradient Invests Llc invested in 0% or 111 shares. Amer Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Paloma Prtnrs Company holds 0.07% or 64,429 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Hartford Invest Mgmt Company holds 31,010 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 606,934 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 151,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 38,517 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited reported 10,995 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 7,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 50,418 shares. 84,340 are owned by Commercial Bank Of The West. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 166,013 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 78,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 5,061 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 10,300 shares. Stifel Financial owns 5,126 shares. Da Davidson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Next Century Growth Lc owns 89,766 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Daiwa stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 328,121 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,997 shares. Moreover, Bamco has 1.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 2,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 4,755 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 9,516 shares to 18,272 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 12,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).