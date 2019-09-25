As Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Value Declined, Soros Fund Management Lifted by $5.60 Million Its Position; Netflix (NFLX) Stake Held by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.16M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 2.64M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 1,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $254.59. About 16.39M shares traded or 112.41% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 29,200 shares to 15,638 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,609 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guild Inv Management holds 750 shares. Seatown Pte holds 4.74% or 70,600 shares in its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital stated it has 7,773 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 127 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 2.35M shares. Bryn Mawr has 2,402 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,500 are owned by Gp One Trading Lp. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 9,812 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 310 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 479,460 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 84,318 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Corvex Lp holds 140,000 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Netflix, Tesla Fall Premarket; Chewy, Apple Rise – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Netflix Stock Has a Little More Downside Before It Is a Buy Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple TV+ seen having limited impact on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Netflix Is Poised for a Third-Quarter Rebound – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Trick to Make Disney+ a Winner Is Giving Netflix Fits – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 191,784 shares. 12,581 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Com. 1,073 are owned by Fire Gp. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). The California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,776 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 737,900 shares. The Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Service has invested 0.21% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 15,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank invested in 10,372 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 57,276 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 11,540 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 460,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock.