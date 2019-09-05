As Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Brahman Capital Trimmed Position; Unilever N V (UN) Holder Wallace Capital Management Decreased Position by $326,192 as Shares Declined

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 424,378 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Deals Blow to May, Leaving U.K. for Unified Dutch Base; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 902,158 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

