As Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Brahman Capital Cut Its Holding by $12.96 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Westwood Management Lifted by $10.27 Million Its Stake

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47M, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.01M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.00 million, down from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 3.96M shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 8,840 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,146 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,303 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 38,725 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 12,245 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Great Lakes Limited Company invested in 34,841 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 1,130 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 5,858 shares. 52,644 are held by Notis. Columbus Circle Invsts has 172,646 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Ltd Co invested in 22,500 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Madrona Financial Svcs invested 0.33% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PayActiv Streamlines Earned Wage Access with Fiserv Digital Payments Technology – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,350 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,430 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $115.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More news for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 11, 2019 is yet another important article.