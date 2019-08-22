As Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Value Declined, Permian Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $12.77 Million; Power Of Canada Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $964,600

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 2.10 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus

