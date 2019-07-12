As Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Value Declined, Brahman Capital Lowered Holding; As Borg Warner (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Boosted by $20.14 Million Its Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 31,026 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 530,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.08 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.34M, up from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 60,667 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.1% or 9,423 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mngmt has 0.1% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Retirement Of Alabama has 96,715 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,350 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,435 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 30,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 53,580 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cambridge Advsrs invested in 5,280 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 79,718 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 83,468 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BorgWarner R2S® Takes Turbocharging to New Levels of Fuel Efficiency – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Trade of the Day: NRG Energy Is Good for a Breakout Bull Move – Investorplace.com” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRG Energy’s (NRG) CEO Mauricio Gutierrez on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Power generation co. emerges from Chapter 11, names new leaders, updates investors – Houston Business Journal” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: NRG Energy, Citrix Systems and General Electric – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 265,601 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Com. Cooperman Leon G reported 1.03M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 158,517 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Three Peaks Cap Lc stated it has 77,871 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 592,610 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 23.30 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. 6,828 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 145,500 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Artemis Inv Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 340,548 shares. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 0.42% or 164,354 shares.