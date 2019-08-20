As Nrg Energy (AWI) Valuation Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Stake by $420,378; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Upped Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 120.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 762,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, up from 631,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 2.50M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (AWI) by 302.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 13,323 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 3,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.21. About 171,922 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 5,000 SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares with value of $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 532,089 shares to 352,944 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 360,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

