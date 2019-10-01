As Now (DNOW) Stock Declined, Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Increased Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 199,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 174,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 433,370 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 1,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 2,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $14.93 during the last trading session, reaching $265.58. About 3.67 million shares traded or 156.19% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.16% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 1,490 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Company invested in 26 shares. Calamos Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 7,464 shares stake. Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 0.46% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 532,581 shares. Skylands Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 49 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Hilltop Inc owns 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,284 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 8,698 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Element Capital reported 0.02% stake. Diversified Tru reported 1,030 shares stake. Alps reported 1,229 shares.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $59.20 million activity. Dillon Mary N also bought $308,321 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 38,152 shares to 65,137 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 25.25 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). First Manhattan holds 6,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 240,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Service Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.13M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cls Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Peoples Financial Service Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Montgomery Investment Management holds 14,541 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 101,674 shares. Nuveen Asset invested in 472,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 25,584 shares. 106 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. 17,084 are held by Amalgamated Commercial Bank.

