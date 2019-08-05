As Now (DNOW) Shares Declined, Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Lowered Holding; L & S Advisors Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Position by $4.26 Million; Share Price Rose

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 103.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 27,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 53,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 26,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 6.60M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 578,965 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel holds 4,786 shares. United Kingdom-based Kames Public Limited Co has invested 2.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,203 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 8,834 shares. Welch Forbes Lc has 794,066 shares. Jag Lc reported 107,027 shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 126,685 shares. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Trust Com holds 0.28% or 2,033 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 57,594 shares. Da Davidson has 1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 46,866 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Mondrian Invest Partners Limited owns 486,686 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tdam Usa stated it has 124,724 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 265,893 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22,335 shares to 17,331 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 2,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,211 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 15,916 shares. 180,123 are owned by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 4,715 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 32,686 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 62,928 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Estabrook reported 6,687 shares. Aperio reported 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Hutchinson Mngmt Ca owns 696,715 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Lc reported 256 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation reported 0.08% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 43,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).