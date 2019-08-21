As Now (DNOW) Share Value Declined, Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Decreased Its Holding by $715,000; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Price Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Decreased by $8.94 Million Its Stake

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 413,328 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW)

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 106,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 5,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 112,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 1.56 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,849 shares. Trexquant Investment L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,379 shares. 36 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. 12 are held by City Holding. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 22,664 shares. Profund Advisors Llc reported 11,480 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 15,472 shares. Heartland Inc reported 0.47% stake. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 38,627 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 91,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Peoples Financial Ser has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 350 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 17,687 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 39,192 shares to 48,396 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

