As Now (DNOW) Share Price Declined, Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Trimmed by $715,000 Its Holding; Rbo & Co Trimmed Its Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Position by $3.22 Million as Share Price Rose

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 4.35M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 744,988 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 177,591 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 507,298 are held by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 15,058 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Robecosam Ag reported 22,826 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru holds 152,372 shares. Amica Mutual Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Delta Asset Mgmt Tn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,838 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Co reported 201,495 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Innovations Limited Liability has invested 0.93% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 26,594 were reported by Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com owns 4,093 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jones Financial Cos Lllp has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).