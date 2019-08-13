As Now (DNOW) Market Valuation Declined, Cove Street Capital Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Stake; Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Lowered Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 91,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 74,553 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 121,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 127,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 66,209 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House invested in 0.04% or 6,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio. 60,783 were reported by Jag Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 122 shares. Osterweis Cap Management has invested 0.62% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Northern Corp accumulated 597,891 shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 120,487 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cap Int Investors owns 2.35 million shares. Granite Prtnrs Llc accumulated 41,245 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Columbia Asset Management holds 0.08% or 1,975 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Lc has 36,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,420 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 0.04% or 34,894 shares.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Old Dominion Freight Line Announces $0.17 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “LTL In Northeast Struggles To Right Itself After Body Blow Of NEMF Bankruptcy – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Climbed in July – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion posts another record quarter – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66 million for 19.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 31,445 shares to 242,466 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 121,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap S&P Smallcap 600 I (IJR).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,722 shares to 140,800 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 157,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN).

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NOW Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association has 72,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Optimum Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 8 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 180 shares. Reliance Communications Of Delaware has 16,536 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.73% or 727,700 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 306,718 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 15,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 1.15 million shares. Cooke & Bieler LP reported 0.25% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 19,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 67,078 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5,784 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 36 shares.