As Now (DNOW) Market Valuation Declined, Cove Street Capital Decreased Stake; Zpr Investment Management Raised Its Transact Technologies (TACT) Position by $335,430 as Share Price Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 91,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.16M shares traded or 202.75% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 24,119 shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 05/03/2018 – TransAct 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 17/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and Payscout Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Profound Medical to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14 â€“ Conference Call to Follow – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TransAct Wins 100% of Electronic Gaming Machine Printer Footprint at New Encore Boston Harbor – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emanuel Hilario and Haydee Olinger Elected to Transact Technologies’ Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla Missed the Mark But TSLA Stock Will Endure – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Idera Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update Nasdaq:IDRA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors Incorporated holds 0.1% or 116,100 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale reported 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Northern Trust has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 32,441 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 351,880 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp stated it has 24,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 240 shares stake. Punch & Investment Management stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 4,499 shares. Blackrock reported 279,727 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 8,462 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 32,752 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 423,000 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $208,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares to 37,869 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,602 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 696,715 were reported by Hutchinson Mgmt Ca. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.67 million shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 72,586 shares. Duncker Streett And Company invested in 12 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 19,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Management Mi has 1,000 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 40,925 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 1.83 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 8,334 shares.