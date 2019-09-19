As Novo (NVO) Valuation Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake; Torray Stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 107,482 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, down from 113,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 1.44M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 317,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, down from 332,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48B for 20.96 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

