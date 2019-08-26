As Novo (NVO) Stock Declined, Folketrygdfondet Lowered Position; Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $319,022

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 1.35 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 1.18M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.52 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,370 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.