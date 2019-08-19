As Novo (NVO) Shares Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Pros Holdings (PRO) by $591,990 as Stock Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 136,092 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.21M, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 542,638 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 413 shares. Da Davidson invested in 8,660 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 12,028 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.43% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). State Street Corporation owns 659,179 shares. Amer Gru invested in 0% or 20,191 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 15,014 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 5,100 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 401,599 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Com has invested 2.79% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 5.59 million shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,403 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.01% or 19,486 shares.