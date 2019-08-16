As Novo (NVO) Shares Declined, Hightower Advisors Lowered Position by $882,908; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 20,269 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57M shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 16,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 87,365 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 104,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 364,457 shares to 366,457 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares to 14,281 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

