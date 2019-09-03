As Novo (NVO) Share Price Declined, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Upped Position by $605,072; As Discovery Comm Srs A (DISCA) Stock Value Declined, Cumberland Partners LTD Boosted Position by $1.69 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Discovery Comm Inc Srs A (DISCA) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 62,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 383,075 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 320,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Discovery Comm Inc Srs A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 4.60M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 11,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 255,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37 million, up from 243,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 1.19 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA approves inclusion of data on cardiovascular outcomes and severe hypoglycaemia in the Tresiba® label

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 83,247 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,125 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,109 shares to 226,386 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 18,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,182 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).