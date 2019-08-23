As Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined, Holder Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased Its Stake; Lesa Sroufe & Co Stake in Flextronics Intl LTD F (FLEX) Has Cut by $319,266

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (FLEX) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 35,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 290,429 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 325,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Flextronics Intl Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 5.40 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9,; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 1.91 million shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA approves inclusion of data on cardiovascular outcomes and severe hypoglycaemia in the Tresiba® label; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Llc reported 113,289 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Comerica National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 54,561 shares. 33,073 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech reported 0.01% stake. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 0.77% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 94,160 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 240,888 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 134,140 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Howe And Rusling reported 103 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 17.51M shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 145 were accumulated by Ent Financial Services Corporation. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 980,363 shares.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.74 million for 11.15 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

