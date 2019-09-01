As Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Trimmed Stake by $24.96 Million; Capital Growth Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $37.28 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.52M shares traded or 64.38% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 857,256 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Diabetes Treatment Label Update Approved by FDA; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 22/03/2018 – SelectHealth Signs Value-based Contract With Novo Nordisk; 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Benjamin F Edwards And Com invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Weitz Inv Management holds 275,000 shares. 17,434 are held by Starr Intl Com Inc. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 3,975 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Srb Corp owns 7,460 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 111,171 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Menta owns 0.12% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,700 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv owns 31,309 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rothschild Invest Il owns 3,234 shares. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 170 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fred Alger Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).