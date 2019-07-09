As Novo Nordisk As (NVO) Share Value Declined, Holder Hikari Tsushin Trimmed Stake by $2.88 Million; Farallon Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $5.10 Million

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 55,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 118,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk As for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 915,819 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 26/03/2018 – NOVO: FDA APPROVED UPDATE TO TRESIBA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.93 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 656,036 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Farallon Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.50M shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 53,179 shares. 683 Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 395,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd Com has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 14,500 shares. Wexford Capital Lp reported 110,882 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 2,826 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 39,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 25,112 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 32,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 39,770 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 121,343 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 94,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 250,887 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 600 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 409,674 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $22.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $5.76 million activity. Nashat Amir sold 90,000 shares worth $1.27 million.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 9 shares to 744 shares, valued at $224.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.