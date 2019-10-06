As Novavax (NVAX) Shares Declined, Avenir Has Decreased Its Holding; As Celgene Corp. (CELG) Share Price Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 157,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 413,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.19M, up from 255,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Novavax Inc (NVAX) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 207,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.12% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66,000, down from 218,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Novavax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 368,010 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 14/03/2018 – Novavax: RSV Phase 3 Prepare Trial Outcome De-risked by Successful Informational Analysis; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John Trizzino Appointed Chief Business Officer and Chief Fincl Officer; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX INC – JOHN J. TRIZZINO APPOINTED CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Novavax: Gross Proceeds of $57.5 Million From Offering; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX SEES TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA IN 1Q OF 2019; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX – TRIZZINO HAS BEEN SERVING AS SVP, COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, SINCE 2014; 07/04/2018 – Novavax Conference Call Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 9; 11/04/2018 – NOVAVAX OFFERING PRICES AT $1.65/SHR; 07/03/2018 Novavax to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financia; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX REACHES ENROLLMENT MILESTONE IN PREPARE PHASE 3 TRIAL

Analysts await Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 earnings per share, up 63.33% or $1.52 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Novavax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 99 investors sold NVAX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,553 shares or 99.99% less from 140.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 252 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Avenir Corp owns 11,300 shares. 1 are owned by Huntington Savings Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.