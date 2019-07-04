As Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Market Value Rose, Cambridge Trust Company Has Boosted Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Hartford Financial Management Has Trimmed by $552,684 Its Stake

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 4,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,328 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, up from 118,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 1.06M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO COMMERCIALIZE AND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS; 13/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Science 37 and Novartis Partner to Boost Decentralized Clinical Trials; 11/05/2018 – Fosun Pharma Is Said to Vie for $2 Billion Novartis Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Will Be Appointed Group General Counsel; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER; 18/05/2018 – Greek Parliament to Vote on Prosecutions in Novartis Bribery Case; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.94 million shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,367 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,222 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 13,238 shares to 278,035 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

