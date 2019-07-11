As Novartis Ag Spon Adr (NVS) Valuation Rose, Janney Montgomery Scott Has Boosted Its Position; Park Presidio Capital Decreased Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Share Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Spon Adr (NVS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 13,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,740 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.09M, up from 215,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.72M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 27/03/2018 – Investors cheer GSK-Novartis deal; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203255 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 19/04/2018 – Novartis AG 1Q EPS 87c

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 9.10 million shares traded or 99.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Core Sp 500 Etf (IVV) by 23,014 shares to 836,485 shares, valued at $238.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineerng Group (NYSE:JEC) by 4,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,955 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 39,583 shares. 2,500 shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN, worth $150,000.

