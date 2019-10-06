As Novartis Ag (NVS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Raised Its Stake; Gam Holding Ag Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Lifted by $536,515 as Shares Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 79,296 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 68,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.66M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Buying AveXis for $8.7 Billion — Deal Digest; 27/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:GlaxoSmithKline To Buy Novartis Healthcare Stake; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GAINED CHF216M FROM SWISS PENSION LAW CHANGE: HZ; 04/05/2018 – FDA OKS NEW USES FOR TAFINLAR, MEKINIST TAKEN TOGETHER FOR ATC; 18/04/2018 – Sandoz signs agreement with Pear Therapeutics to develop and commercialize prescription digital therapeutics for patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorders; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 15,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 36,225 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 20,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 1.71M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 15,166 shares to 56,912 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,034 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,347 shares to 1,624 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 12,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,582 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

