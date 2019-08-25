As Novartis Ag (NVS) Valuation Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lifted Its Holding; As Crown Castle International (CCI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.91 Million Its Position

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 22,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 90,649 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, down from 113,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.75 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 2.12M shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 22/03/2018 – Novartis touts U.S. filing plans for MS drug as patent losses loom; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR® + MEKINIST® FOR; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,113 shares to 28,242 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Inv Management And Counsel Ltd Company holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 10,412 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 14,850 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.32% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Cap Inv Limited holds 0.57% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 83,749 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 554,012 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Research Investors accumulated 7.27 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank reported 60,040 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 20 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 169,355 shares. Security Trust stated it has 1,670 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gradient Investments Lc holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 3,660 shares stake.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 1.14 million shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $18.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLK) by 26,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.