As Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased by $754,080 Its Position; Nuance Investments Trimmed Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $9.22 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 43,495 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 51,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Buy AveXis for $8.7 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN RESOLVE ISSUES SURROUNDING U.S. NEGATIVE DECISION ON RIXATHON BIOSIMILAR FOR MABTHERA; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS KYRIAH OFF TO A SOLID START IN PEDIATRIC ALL, EXPECTS DLBCL APPROVAL IN US, EUROPE LATER THIS YEAR, REMAINS CONFIDENT WILL BE A BLOCKBUSTER MEDICINE; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Is Currently Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna® approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – Novartis General Counsel Out Over Cohen Contract (Video)

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54M, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.52 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88 billion for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.21 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

