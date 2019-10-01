As Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Position; Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Shares Rose While D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 218,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 896,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 492,330 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 45,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 255,578 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, up from 210,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.45M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS THE TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE AVEXIS IS PLANNED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH AND SHORT-TERM BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buying AveXis for $8.7 billion to strengthen gene therapy capabilities; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS – MERGER DEAL WITH NOVARTIS INCLUDES THAT UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY $284 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO NOVARTIS; 25/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 127,764 shares to 22,265 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 19,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,616 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 220,884 shares to 491,916 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csw Industrials Inc by 9,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,374 shares, and cut its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).