As Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Upped Stake

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,512 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01M, up from 214,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 1.56 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – AveXis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Has Expired on Novartis Deal; 04/05/2018 – FDA Approved Tafinlar, Mekinist for Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer That Can’t Be Removed by Surgery; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis for $8.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Untangling Trump’s lawyer’s ties to Novartis: Here are 6 unanswered questions; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyer

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 192,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43 million shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 63,029 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $110.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,549 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 13,970 shares to 144,690 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).