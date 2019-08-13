As Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Increased Stake; Argent Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $623,262 as Stock Rose

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 1.47M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA® APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN W/; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved to Treat Children; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Deal Has Multi-Billion Dollar Sales Potential; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COMPANY BOARD WAS NOT AWARE OF CONTRACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR BIOSIMILAR INFLIXIMAB; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Japan’s Takeda clinches $62 bln Shire deal as pharma M&A rolls on; 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 55,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 50,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advisors Limited Company reported 26,952 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Trust stated it has 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wealthquest Corp accumulated 2,043 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 1,295 shares in its portfolio. Century invested in 0.47% or 4.27M shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Com stated it has 22,411 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd holds 0.38% or 12,160 shares. Foster And Motley owns 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,632 shares. Clenar Muke Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 197,066 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank. Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Weik Cap has invested 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 36,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 976,305 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 3,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 6,127 shares to 3,120 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,842 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).