As Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Has Increased Position; Mengis Capital Management Boosted Schwab Charles Ne Com (SCHW) Holding by $678,000

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 79,296 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 68,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.52 million shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 04/05/2018 – FDA Approved Tafinlar, Mekinist for Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer That Can’t Be Removed by Surgery; 17/04/2018 – Novartis: Investments Will Be Made Over the Next Five Years; 14/05/2018 – Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Roche Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Novartis and Valeant Pharmaceuticals – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS – DEAL WITH SANDOZ, A DIVISION OF NOVARTIS, TO COMMERCIALIZE ITS TWO LEAD PRODUCTS, RESET AND RESET-O; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ON TRACK WITH ACTION NOT EXPECTED BEFORE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 10/05/2018 – Don’t miss — Hunting a cure, Ex-Novartis exec Bastiano Sanna takes the reins at Cambridge diabetes startup Semma @BrittanyMeiling; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com (SCHW) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 16,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 35,125 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 18,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Private Ocean Limited Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bahl & Gaynor owns 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 8,211 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 8,000 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated. Exane Derivatives owns 575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 70,639 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,547 shares in its portfolio. 25,000 were reported by Iat Reinsurance. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 30,452 shares. Provident Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4.31 million shares. 11,003 are held by Cim Investment Mangement. Findlay Park Llp invested in 1.1% or 3.07 million shares. Fiera Cap Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 824,272 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 85,314 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,975 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Formula One by 27,927 shares to 96,863 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,704 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

