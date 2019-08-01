As Novartis Ag (NVS) Share Price Rose, Reliance Trust Has Lifted by $776,544 Its Stake; Abrams Capital Management LP Has Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $4.16 Million

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 1.29M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Novartis touts U.S. filing plans for MS drug as patent losses loom; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach, source says [23:13 BST10 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 Greek parliament set to probe politicians in alleged Novartis bribery case; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS M&A PRIORITIES ARE BOLT-ONS TO STRENGTHEN ONCOLOGY PIPELINE, STRENGTHEN PHARMACEUTICALS, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES AND DIGITAL AND DATA SCIENCE; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, AND ROYALTIES ON SALES; 23/03/2018 – Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 14/05/2018 – Novartis Trump-Lawyer Payment Subject of Swiss Prosecutor Talks; 13/05/2018 – Cohen’s work looked a lot like that of most D.C. lobbyists. But his clients, like Novartis and AT&T, insist the attorney did no lobbying for them; 20/03/2018 – Harvard bioengineers’ biomaterial-based cancer immunotherapies to be developed by Novartis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS “LOOKING HARD” AT U.S. SOLID GENERICS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook also discusses requests it will honor if users don’t want their accounts or want to remove specific accounts they don’t own (such as those of deceased immediate family members.); 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares to 115,805 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,353 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 30.96M shares. Moreover, Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 232,482 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 64,876 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.42 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 107.95M shares. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Management holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,310 shares. Victory Capital Inc has 838,175 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc accumulated 0.52% or 43,585 shares. 42,135 are owned by Shelton Capital Management. Tiger Limited Liability Company has invested 5.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 2,237 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 55,763 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares to 561,258 shares, valued at $208.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.