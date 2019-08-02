As Novartis Ag (NVS) Share Price Rose, Ameriprise Financial Raised Stake by $1.07 Million; As Essent Group LTD Com (ESNT) Stock Price Declined, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Cut Stake by $368,295

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd Com (ESNT) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 8,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 83,364 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 91,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 901,315 shares traded or 44.09% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 11,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.70 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 1.10M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 26/03/2018 – Alcon, the eye care business of Novartis, returned to sales growth last year; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – QVM149 (Novartis) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Novartis Deal — Health Care Roundup; 11/05/2018 – Democratic senator opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MADE A MISTAKE, NEED TO GET BETTER AND IMPROVE EVERY ELEMENT OF BUSINESS PARTICULARLY REGAINING TRUST OF SOCIETY

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60,102 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $595.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 20,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,716 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis AG 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Novartis’ generic Farxiga – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ Entresto flunks late-stage heart failure study; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,643 shares to 31,244 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 23,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $369,030 activity.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taking a Shot on Ford Stock Now Wouldnâ€™t Be Completely Crazy – Yahoo News” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent plans more insurance-linked note deals – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.