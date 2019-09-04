As Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Reliance Trust Boosted Stake; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Iszo Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $29.95 Million as Stock Price Rose

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 276,272 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 678,117 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-FDA – APPROVES NEW USES FOR TWO DRUGS ADMINISTERED TOGETHER FOR TREATMENT OF BRAF-POSITIVE ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER (ADDS SOURCE ‘FDA’); 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 09/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Novartis Deal — Health Care Roundup; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buying AveXis for $8.7 billion to strengthen gene therapy capabilities; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet on gene therapies; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MADE A MISTAKE, NEED TO GET BETTER AND IMPROVE EVERY ELEMENT OF BUSINESS PARTICULARLY REGAINING TRUST OF SOCIETY; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON DEAL CALL

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US Patent Office Issues New Transplant Patent to CareDx – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Adds iBox Technology, Next Step Towards Artificial Intelligence in Transplant Care – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx down 13% on bearish Kerrisdale report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

