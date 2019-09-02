As Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Value Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Raised Holding by $1.72 Million; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Share Value Rose While Cleararc Capital Has Increased Its Stake

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.54 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204114 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 09/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE from @pharmalot on Cohen Novartis Trump connection:; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS REMAINS A NOVARTIS EMPLOYEE FOLLOWING RESIGNATION IN FEBRUARY, BUT END OF EMPLOYMENT DUE SOON; 16/05/2018 – Pawn to king’s bishop 6. #notcheckmate $NVS; 05/03/2018 Greek parliament set to probe politicians in alleged Novartis bribery case; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q Oper Pft $2.4B; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Muni (SUB) by 5,245 shares to 15,040 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,127 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

