As Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Value Rose, Avalon Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.93 Million; Kraton Perform (KRA) Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $1.59 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 20,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 64,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 44,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 1.15M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR BIOSIMILAR INFLIXIMAB; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS HIS FEBRUARY RESIGNATION FROM NOVARTIS ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ RELATED TO COHEN CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Gets FDA Pediatric Approval; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: $8.7 Billion Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy, But Reduces Financial Flexibility; 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS TEAMS UP WITH HARVARD TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION BIOMATERIAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 215,134 shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,889 shares to 201,952 shares, valued at $25.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,779 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

