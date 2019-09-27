As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fred Alger Management Upped Stake; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Has Upped by $1.45 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 584.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 292,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 342,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.25M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 974,910 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS FELIX R. EHRAT, GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL RETIRE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 22/03/2018 – Novartis touts U.S. filing plans for MS drug as patent losses loom; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya(R) as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS FIRM MADE MISTAKES RECENTLY AND WORLD RIGHTLY EXPECTS MORE FROM A LEADING HEALTHCARE COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.99M, up from 8.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 382,339 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Unitholders Approve Simplification Merger – PRNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ONEOK Investors Have 6 Billion Reasons to Be Excited About Whatâ€™s Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 710,071 shares to 26.05M shares, valued at $751.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 684,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis SMA gene therapy shows sustained benefit in late-stage studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan stiff-arms generic rival to Combigan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.