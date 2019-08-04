As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Share Value Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Has Decreased by $380,000 Its Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Stake in Wesco Intl (WCC) Has Trimmed by $152.71 Million as Market Value Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 4,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Wowza — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $218; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya® as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Buy AveXis for $8.7 Billion; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC – IN CASE OF TERMINATION OF DEAL, NOVARTIS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO CO A “REVERSE TERMINATION FEE” EQUAL TO $437 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS THE TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE AVEXIS IS PLANNED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH AND SHORT-TERM BORROWING; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.53B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly(R) (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.47 million shares traded or 152.06% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. Acquires OSRAM’s Sylvania Lighting Solutions – PRNewswire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International and Plug and Play Launch B2B Sales and Distribution Accelerator – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 13 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 42,983 shares in its portfolio. 517,532 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Pennsylvania Commerce owns 14,095 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Victory Cap Management holds 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 6,896 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 395,464 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 115,677 shares. American Intll Gp Incorporated holds 822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Company reported 0.31% stake. 4,000 are held by Trust Com Of Vermont. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 78,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 224,800 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 0.02% or 140,917 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $396.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.