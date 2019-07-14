As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Market Value Rose, Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Stake; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $735,252

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 20,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43M, up from 181,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65M shares traded or 61.81% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is underway – for now; 01/05/2018 – AveXis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Has Expired on Novartis Deal; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS FELIX R. EHRAT, GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL RETIRE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Novartis: Alcon Cares Project 100 Commits to Reducing Cataract Blindness Globally; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo to Buy Novartis JV Stake (Video); 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203255 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES SIGNIFICANT ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S RYDAPT; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CFRA RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK ALSO TO INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HORLICKS AND OTHER CONSUMER NUTRITION PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION FUNDING

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 192.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 14,818 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.43% or 2.14 million shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 308,806 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has 28,317 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 37,112 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.12% or 11,565 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Communication Brokerage invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moors Cabot Inc holds 65,130 shares. Jacobs And Company Ca stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 2,480 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Asset Management Ltd accumulated 28,593 shares. Rockland Co has 112,139 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 2,149 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl Inc. 17,440 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. 77,311 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Lc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

