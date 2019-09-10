As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Market Value Rose, Holder Fred Alger Management Lifted Its Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Position

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 72.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 831,666 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS WILL PAY USD 218 PER SHARE OR A TOTAL OF USD 8.7 BILLION IN CASH FIR AVEXIS THE TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 18/05/2018 – Greek Parliament to Vote on Prosecutions in Novartis Bribery Case; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS 2018 GROUP AND DIVISION OUTLOOKS CONFIRMED; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 16/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out After Payments to Michael Cohen

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 10,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 9,990 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 20,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 3.36M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 28,639 shares to 72 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty In (NYSE:REXR).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 15,499 shares to 517,448 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 135,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05B for 12.02 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.